Indiana candidates for U.S. Senate address key issues ahead of election

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Senate races are drawing closer. Here is how Indiana Senate candidates Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and his opponent, Republican Mike Braun, have addressed key issues important to Hoosiers.
Economy and Jobs the most important issue
Braun says job creation and economic prosperity is needed but not through the government. He believes that only leads to “onerous regulations and sky-high taxes.”
He agrees with President Trump’s work to lower taxes for families and businesses however he thinks it is time to empower the private sector. He went on Twitter to fight against Donnelly on the economy.
“My Solutions Tour stopped in North Vernon today at Best Beers, where - unlike Senator Donnelly who voted against President Trump’s historic tax cuts - folks know that our economy is strongest when Hoosiers are keeping more of their own money,” Braun wrote.
Donnelly believes we need to keep jobs in Indiana and make sure to attract business looking to expand operations.
On his web site, it lists his ‘opportunity agenda’ which has 4 points: “Going all-in on American energy, helping workers hit the ground running by improving workforce development and training, investing in Indiana’s infrastructure, and keeping our state competitive through exports and innovations.”
Donnelly tweeted out what he calls one of his successes: “The St. Joseph County VA Clinic, which Joe worked on for a decade to bring to reality, opened last September. In its first year, the clinic has already served more than 11,000 veterans and has created close to 200 jobs.”
Healthcare the second most important issue, according to a recent poll.
According to his web site, Donnelly believes the Affordable Care Act is just the thing to help middle-class families and seniors in medical emergencies. He tweeted out a meeting he had addressing pre-existing conditions.
“Joe met with @ACSCANIN today to discuss the need to ensure those with pre-existing conditions can continue to access health insurance and the importance of @NIH funding. #CancerLobbyDay,” Donnelly wrote.
Donnelly says he also has worked to fight the opioid epidemic and has announced grants that will go to many health organizations in Indiana for opioid response programs.
Braun believes Obamacare is not a good thing and instead “an unmitigated disaster for Hoosier families and businesses.”
He has gone on Twitter, calling out other politicians and showing Hoosiers how his own businesses supply good healthcare.
“Career politicians talk about health care - but what do they actually do? In my business, I took on the insurance companies for my employees: holding affordable premiums flat for ten straight years and covering pre-existing conditions with no lifetime caps,” Braun writes.
