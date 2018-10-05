Jobs for America’s Graduates honored for exceeding expectations

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Jobs for America’s Graduates received the Five of Five award Friday after exceeding performance expectations for students.
The program, often referred to as JAG, is a non-profit dedicated motivating young people who have barriers to graduation or employment. The Kentucky sector of the program has the highest performance across the country. Teachers and students said the state-based organization didn’t just have an impact on students’ education; it also impacted their lives.
Kentucky students involved in the program outperformed goals in five key areas, including graduation rates and full time job placements. The program also has a 100 percent graduation rate, which is higher than the average.
JAG student Elijah Walker said he was failing and missing classes before he got involved with the organization.
“For the first time in a long time I felt as if I belonged," Walker said. "JAG provided the necessary motivation I needed. Suddenly everything changed for the better. JAG instilled hope and allowed me to believe in myself again.”
After JAG, Walker said he got his first job - but he’s not the only person seeing the benefits .Students, principals and JAG representatives have all said the program gave hope to students who would have otherwise fallen through the cracks.
More information on the JAG mission can be found here.
