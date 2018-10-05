KCC Companies opens new facility in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KCC Companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to mark the opening of its newest location in Jeffersontown.
The 225,00 square foot facility is located at 2621 Technology Drive, and includes 30,000 square feet of office space.
Attendees included Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Secretary of Labor Derrick Ramsey.
Thursday was also Manufacturing Day at the facility--over 120 Jefferson County high school students attended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The company took students on guided tours of manufacturing operations, providing information on the pros of a manufacturing career and their new talent academy model.
“The key thing is work force, developing our work force, a talented work force--and that’s why programs like KCC’s job shadow are so important,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Again, another big shout out to KCC. We want to make sure we are inspiring our next generation of workers to step up and understand what manufacturing is all about and how we make things for the entire world to enjoy.”
Another big perk came with opening day: 60 new jobs. Career Day was held from 2-5 p.m., where candidates could apply for a variety of manufacturing jobs including assembly technicians, electrical technicians, machine operators and welders.
“We are excited to open the doors to our new expansion in J-town,” said Al Fiorini, KCC Companies Founder & President said in a statement. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and this new space will more than double our square footage, increase our capabilities, and ensure we continue to provide the highest in quality and service to our customers.”
KCC Companies is dedicated to HVAC systems. It is employee-owned and locally operated.
