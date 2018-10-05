Keeneland fall meet begins Friday

(WAVE) - Horse racing has returned to the Bluegrass, as Keeneland kicked off its fall meet Friday.
Before the gates opened, fans packed the parking lot for some morning tailgating under warmer-than-normal October conditions.
“Tonight, win or lose, we’re going to go out and have a few drinks,” Steve Rieker told Lexington television station WLEX.
The meet continues through Oct. 27 before racing returns to Churchill Downs for the Breeders' Cup the following weekend.
Until then, the gates at Keeneland open at 11 a.m. each day, with first post set for 1:05 p.m.
The track is dark on Mondays or Tuesdays.
