Louisville Slugger releases gold bats for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger is teaming up with the Major Leagues in the fight against childhood cancer.
Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger are auctioning off 31 gold bats stamped with the childhood cancer awareness ribbon, one for each MLB club and network. Each of the gold bats will be autographed by MLB club and network talent.
“Our hope is that the gold pediatric-cancer Louisville Slugger bats will bring a huge amount of awareness and funds for the cause so that medical advances will continue," said Louisville Slugger Brand Manager Joey Nowak, “And more children can and will survive.”
The money raised in the auction will go to Stand Up To Cancer. The auction runs until Oct. 17. To bid on a bat, click here.
This is not the first time the Louisville Slugger has gotten a make over or teamed up with the MLB in the fight against cancer. Since 2006 they’ve promoted a pink bat to Bat Against Breast Cancer.
Hundreds of MLB games have used pink bats and auctioned them off over 13 seasons to benefit Stand Up To Cancer and other charities focused on cancer research and care.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.