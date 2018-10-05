McConnell: Kavanaugh ‘stunningly and totally qualified’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on the Senate floor today regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The remarks came hours after Senate Republicans said the FBI appeared to have conducted a thorough investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Most GOP senators rallied around one main talking point--there’s nothing in the report to corroborate the allegations against Kavanaugh.
“They interviewed ten people, there was no corroboration at all with the allegations and I’m glad that it took place, because it just validates the fact that there’s no corroboration with what allegations have been presented," McConnell said on Thursday.
The remarks to the Senate, which were also distributed via press release from McConnell’s office, reflected his unwavering support of the judicial nominee.
The Kentucky senator also had harsh words for Kavanaugh’s detractors and called the allegations ridiculous. He emphasized that the Senate would not be ‘hoodwinked’ in a smear campaign designed to drag Kavanaugh through the mud.
“Our society is not a place where uncorroborated allegations of misconduct from nearly 40 years ago--allegations which are vigorously disputed--can nullify someone’s career or destroy their reputation,” McConnell said.
McConnell urged his colleagues to vote to confirm Kavanaugh during his remarks, compelling Republicans to take action.
“Let us reclaim this moment for what it should be--a chance to elevate a stunningly talented and impressive jurist to an important office for which he is so well-qualified. So completely and totally qualified,” McConnell said in summary during his remarks.
“A golden opportunity to give our nation the kind of brilliant, fair-minded and collegial Supreme Court justice that the Court deserves. This is the good that Senators will have the opportunity to do.”
Though Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the FBI found “no hint of misconduct” by Kavanaugh in its probe, the investigation did not alleviate partisan arguments on his qualifications and suitability for the lifetime appointment,
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday, 11 to 10, to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, despite allegations of sexual misconduct.
McConnell filed for cloture early on Thursday, just after the FBI report was delivered. Doing so paved the way for a procedural vote on Friday, which would move the nomination up for a full vote in the Senate.
A key test vote on the Supreme Court nominee is expected tomorrow.
“It’s the Senate that’s on trial here,” McConnell said. “What kind of image will we convey to the public? Can we be scared by all of these people rampaging through the halls, accosting Members at airports, coming to to their homes?”
Sen. McConnell’s remarks to the Senate can be found in their entirety here.
