Not illegal to own a child sex doll? KY man remains jailed on separate child porn charges

FT. MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) - The Ft. Mitchell man arrested for ordering an underage sex doll from China has had those charges dropped.
Scott Phillips, 41, was recently arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Commonwealth Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says the judge in the case dismissed charges related to the sex dolls because they did not portray an actual child.
Phillips, however, remained jailed on drug charges and was recently indicted on child pornography charges.
When asked if he would appeal the judge’s ruling on the charges related to the sex dolls, Sanders said there is no need to at the moment because images of child pornography were found on Phillips' cellphone.
“However, I am going to lobby the Kentucky legislature to close the perceived loophole,” said Sanders via text on Thursday.
The doll that was ordered from China was made to look roughly 7 or 9 years of age, according to court records. A second doll was found in Phillips' home, officials said, and it resembled an infant.
Investigators are currently looking at Phillips' computer.
Sanders says Phillips will not be getting the dolls back. Prosecutors are keeping them as evidence.
Phillips is expected back in court Oct. 15.
