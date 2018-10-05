Population boom expected as new luxury apartments near completion downtown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The in-town life that real estate developer Phil Scherer found when he moved downtown 12 years ago is about to change in a big way and fast.
“It will not resemble the same place in the next 12 to 18 months,” Scherer said. “It’s that much of a sea change in downtown.”
Research from the Louisville Downtown Partnership indicates the number of downtown residential rental units will soon jump 39 percent from what it was in 2017.
Scherer’s Fleur de Lis on Main condos and apartments are just one piece of a downtown residential building boom driven by a new generation of professionals.
“I think the young people, particularly millennials, are saying, ‘I don’t want to be tied down with a house or a mortgage,’” Scherer said.
Up to 1,600-square-feet of luxury for $2,000 a month might look good to people who want to live close to the action.
Apartments at Main and Clay cater to urban dwellers with an all-hours cafe, dog park and bicycle shop. Rental property managers say it is also appealing to older couples.
“Honestly some people are, with the Louisville housing market being so hot right now, just downsizing,” Main And Clay Assistant Community Manager Tyler Geary said.
The public soon will be able to get a look at the new urban lifestyle. The Louisville Downtown Partnership has scheduled the 2018 Downtown Open House for Sunday.
Apartments and town homes will be on display at seven locations including the Residences at Omni, Main & Clay and Fleur de Lis on Main.
According to a press release, “the check-in point for the event will be at The Residences at Omni, 200 W. Liberty Street, 16th Floor, where attendees will be given a brochure and map to six other residential locations. FREE parking is being sponsored by Riverside Parking in the Starks Garage located at 430 S. Third Street.”
