President Donald Trump to visit Kentucky next week, according to report

(WAVE) - President Donald Trump is expected to visit Kentucky, according to a report published online Friday.
The Richmond Register reported just before 5 p.m. that Trump has planned another one of his Make America Great Again rallies. It is scheduled to take place Oct. 13 at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, the Register reported.
Trump has been speaking at rallies with increased frequency of late, spending time in Tennessee, Mississippi and Minnesota just this week in support of Republican candidates competing in key midterm races next month.
The Register also reported the visit could be a stump rally for Rep. Andy Barr, R-6th, who’s trying to fight off Democratic challenger and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath in a closely-watched race.
Coincidentally, or not coincidentally, the Lexington Herald Leader reported just minutes before the Trump report that former Vice President Joe Biden will attend a fish fry and rally in support of McGrath on Friday at Bath County High School in Owingsville.
