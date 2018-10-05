Public Service Commission approves KU/LG&E, DSM programs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four new energy programs were approved by the Public Service Commission, PSC.
PSC approved all but one of the programs proposed by Demand-Side Management, DSM, Kentucky Utility Company, KU, and Louisville Electric Company, LG&E.
The PSC approved four new programs proposed by KU/LG&E:
- Weatherization program to help low-income customers improve energy efficiency in their homes, based on income, not energy consumption.
- Demand reduction program paying a rebate to residential and small commercial customers who agree to have a device placed on their air conditioning system, heat pumps and other appliance that allow utilities to turn off the appliance during peak electric demands.
- Demand reduction program for large non-residential customers, modifies depending on number of participants and reduces rebates.
- Rebate program incentives large non-residential customers to install equipment that reduces energy usage.
KU/LG&E is continuing a pilot program, which offers smart meters to homes and small commercial customers who want more detail on their energy usage.
PSC is ending a KU/LG&E program that provides energy efficiency assistance to schools, providing funds to hire energy managers. PSC said the decision to end the program was because it was not cost efficient.
