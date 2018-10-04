Spencer Co. animal shelter closing

“This is an opportunity for Spencer County to make things right for animals in its care, and Alley Cat Allies and many others are ready to help this shelter turn the corner and become a model operation. Closing the shelter immediately was the only way to ensure humane treatment for animals in the county. After arrangements are made to care for animals that are currently at the shelter, the county needs to reach out to experts in Indiana and nationwide to ensure best practices are in place when the shelter reopens, and that there is no chance of returning to the dark days of freezing animals to death.”

Becky Robinson, President and Founder of Alley Cat Allies