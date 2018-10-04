Spencer Co. animal shelter closing

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - The Spencer County Animal Shelter will be closed within the next week and the director, Christina Payne, has been terminated.
The shelter was under investigation after reports of live cats being euthanized by being put into freezers. Indiana State Police investigated the allegations and just two weeks ago Spencer County Prosecutor Dan Wilkinson announced they found no direct evidence that live cats were put into freezers, so no charges were filed.
Commissioner Tom Brown tells us the decision to close the shelter happened at Thursday’s animal control board meeting. Brown said that the shelter will close gradually so they have time to get the animals into other shelters.
Former shelter employee, Bridget Woodson, tells us she’s relieved to learn about Payne’s termination.
“I’m glad they finally made the right decision and dissolving the board, and finally firing Christina," Woodson told us during an interview Thursday evening. "It took a lot of time, took a lot of persistence. But, I’m glad it’s done.”
Before ISP launched its investigation, Woodson posted on her social media page screenshots of text messages between her and then-boss Payne, encouraging Woodson to put kittens into freezers. Woodson says she refused, and quit.
“I think most people would have done the same thing in the same situation, because, I mean I cant imagine a lot of people would’ve been okay with putting a cat in the freezer, either," Woodson told us. "It showed with how many people shared it, a lot of people cared about it. So, I mean, like I said, finally the right thing is being done.”
The president of Alley Cat Allies, Becky Robinson, sent us the statement following the announcement:
