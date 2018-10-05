21st Century Parks awarded for restoring 4K acres

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of new trees were planted in a Louisville park.
A total of 450 trees were planted at Beckley Creek Park Friday. Texas Roadhouse and the Arbor Day Foundation awarded funding for tree planting, to help restore Parklands of Floyd Fork.
Twenty-First Century Parks has helped rebuild natural ecosystems within 4,000 acres in the Parklands of Floyd Fork.
The trees are native to The Parklands.
“We are honored to have been selected by Texas Roadhouse and the Arbor Day Foundation to receive this award," Dan Jones, CEO of Twenty-First Century Parks said, "Which will allow us to enhance a portion of the riparian habitat in Beckley Creek Park, benefiting native plants and wildlife.”
The trees will improve water quality and prevent soil erosion; strengthening the stream banks along Floyds Fork.
Texas Roadhouse volunteers planted the trees.
The trees will be cared for by Members of The Parklands garden and natural areas team, who will make sure the trees are healthy over the next two years.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.