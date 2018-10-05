Topgolf files for lighting code waiver

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Topgolf is asking the city of Louisville to waive certain lighting requirements at its Oxmoor Center project.
The waiver was filed on Friday.
Metro Louisville’s lighting codes contain a contradiction that doesn’t accommodate recreational field lighting or sports lighting, the company said, an issue that was highlighted in Monday’s hearing.
The request asks the city to waive a requirement which requires all light fixtures producing more than 3,500 lumens (roughly the equivalent of three 75-watt lightbulbs) to be fully shielded to prevent spillover. Doing so would allow the Oxmoor project to fulfill the intent of Section 4.1.3,, Topgolf said.
Topgolf said that its proposed lighting plan for the Oxmoor location would actually reduce light pollution. Right now, parking lot lights generate about 3,675,000 lumens of unsheilded light. The directional LED lights proposed by Topgolf would have a light output of 928,000 lumens, reducing the total light output by about one million lumens.
