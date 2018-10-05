Uber and Lyft will help you get to the polls on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ride sharing services Uber and Lyft want to make sure people can get to the polls on Election Day.
Uber is adding a special “Go to the Polls” button on the app on Nov. 6. The button will help you find your polling place and book a ride to get there.
In some areas, Uber will be partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide free rides to the polls.
Lyft will be offering 50 percent off on rides on Election day, and in underserved communities, the rides will be free.
