You could win a house in Norton Commons for $100

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s truly incredible to think about...buy a $100 raffle ticket and you could win a new home in Norton Commons.
The money from those tickets goes toward Norton Children’s Hospital. I just got a tour of this year’s home and it is beautiful. The home stands out for its height - it’s three stories.
Builder David Ramage said he got the idea looking at architecture in Chicago where they use the roof structure that's already there.
“This is the terrace space that has about 400 feet. Thought it would be a great way to enjoy outdoor living but a little more elevated from the sidewalk so you have more privacy.”
And when Norton Commons puts on their community events you have a front row balcony.
The main floor features a kitchen with something unusual – two islands, which was the idea of Interior designer Leslie Dorazil of Leslie Cotter Interiors.
"I saw the floor plan and immediately thought we should have two islands. Just think it’s a better use of space,” she said.
The two islands and the table mean 12 people can sit down in this kitchen.
The master bedroom is on the first floor and the bathroom also has something unique.
“It’s a great use of space to combine the tub and the shower and we’ve got multiple shower heads here,” Dorazil said.
There are also three spaces to entertain. On the main floor, on the second floor where there are also two bedrooms, and the third floor. All together - three bedrooms and three and a half baths totaling 3,200 square feet.
The house is now open for people to check out. Open houses are held every weekend. The last one will be on Nov. 17, the night that the winner will be drawn.
