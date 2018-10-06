Allergies: Blame it on the rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Feeling icky? Sneezing and itchy eyes more than usual? If these symptoms sound familiar, you are not alone. The Ohio Valley has a bad reputation for allergies, and if you’ve been struggling recently, it’s not in your head. Chances are it’s due to recent wet conditions, which doctors say magnified this allergy season.
All the rainfall we’ve had in WAVE Country is creating a great growing environment for mold and allergens. Drier seasons usually result in calmer seasonal allergies, because pollen levels are not that high. Mold and other allergens like ragweed have flourished in the recent wet conditions.
Doctors at Norton Healthcare say allergy season typically begins in mid-August, when ragweed starts to grow. It ends in late October, when the temperatures drop. However, mold is unlike other allergens. It can grow inside.
The best chance of relief comes when there’s snow on the ground. The outdoor mold will start to go away, but it can still be found indoors in warm, damp spaces, like behind a heater. Symptoms of allergies include sneezing, itchy eyes and nose, stuffiness, sinus pressure, headaches and post-nasal drip.
Doctors say there are steps one can take to lessen the symptoms of seasonal allergies. The pollen levels tend to be highest in the mornings, that’s how nature works. It can be beneficial to avoid being outdoors in the morning. Also, don’t dry clothes outside, because pollen will latch onto it. If avoiding pollen isn’t enough, take an antihistamine or nasal spray.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.