Bobby Petrino: Talk of UofL coach’s buyout is trending on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Upon searching “Petrino” on Twitter, users only needed to get to the second letter of the UofL football coach’s last name before “Petrino buyout” was revealed as the first suggested search phrase Saturday morning.
That should give you an idea of how restless college football fans are in Louisville.
Here’s what people are tweeting Saturday, a day after the Cards' embarrassing home loss to Georgia Tech in front of a national television audience:
@MarkEnnis
@YahooForde
@alex_kirshner
@Kerry26Rhodes
@HollyAnderson
@KySportsRadio
@VilleontheVille
@JaredStillman
@JasonKirkSBN
@ItsPaoloni
@Mesports
By the way, the Petrino buyout is $14 million.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.