Cards crushed at home, still winless in ACC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s struggling football team was embarrassed on national television Friday night, dropping a 66-31 decision to visiting Georgia Tech at Cardinal Stadium.
Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and his unconventional rushing attack are always difficult to prepare for. For a decade, the Yellow Jackets have flustered opposing defenses with their triple-option offense.
The result wasn’t an unusual one for Georgia Tech fans. UofL supporters, however, went home -- many long before the game ended -- scratching their heads. And those were the polite ones.
Other Cards fans took to social media, posting photos of a half-empty Cardinal Stadium around halftime, offering up rants about the future of coach Bobby Petrino, whose team is now 2-4 overall and 0-3 in ACC play, losers of three straight games.
“(The fans) just gotta hopefully hang with us,” Petrino said after the game, mentioning that his team is young. “They just have to come and support them and we can grow up together. We just have to play better an execute better.”
Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall, the speedy senior, rushed 23 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He only threw twice, completing one pass for 12 yards. Backup quarterback Tobias Oliver rushed eight times for 102 yards. He also scored twice.
In all, Tech rushed for 542 yards, at an average of 8.3 yards a carry. It was the worst effort by a UofL rush defense in 86 years.
“We didn’t have any answers for their offense,” Petrino said. “It’s something that was disappointing to me, but you’ve got to give them credit for it.”
As it often does, Tech dominated the time of possession -- 33:29 to 26:31. And when Louisville did have the ball, the Cards turned it over three times, including an interceptoin that Juanyeh Thomas returned 95 yards for a late touchdown by the visitors, adding insult to injury.
UofL quarterback Jawon Pass threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Louisville plays at Boston College next Saturday.
