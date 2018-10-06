Funny money being passed in Washington County

Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit cash

By Becca Gibson | October 5, 2018 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 8:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has asked people to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency.

A fake $100 bill was found in the parking lot of West Washington High School during a home football game on Friday, September 28. The $100 bill was turned in to the school and was determined to be counterfeit.

Counterfeit $100 bill recovered by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said two counterfeit $20 bills were recently passed at a gas station in Salem.

Local business owners are being encouraged to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Anyone with information on the counterfeit currency is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 883-5999 or the Salem Police Department at (812) 883-5100.

