Good Samaritan revives squirrel after car scare

BROOKLYN PARK, MN (WAVE) - A motionless squirrel, stunned after nearly hit by a car, was revived by a passing driver on Friday.
The Good Samaritan driver performed chest compressions on the side of a Minnesota road.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers thought the man might be performing CPR.
A video posted to the police department’s Facebook page (aptly titled A Squirrel’s Tale) showed the driver telling officers he swerved to avoid hitting the squirrel, but didn’t think he struck it. The small animal, which was not bleeding, “would’ve popped” if he’d hit it, the man said.
In the video, the man flips the animal onto its stomach after the chest compressions, gently stroking its back. As he does, the squirrel starts to come around.
As the squirrel darts away, an officer says “There he goes! You saved his life, dude!”
