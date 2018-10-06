Kentucky Humane Society hopes to ‘Empty the Shelter’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Adopters can take home a new fur-ever friend without paying adoption fees at the Kentucky Humane Society on Saturday.
The shelter is participating in the national Empty the Shelters event.
Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, there will be no adoption fees for animals at the East Campus and all adoption centers at Feeders Supply stores.
The 1000 Lyndon Lane location will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. KHS adoption centers at Feeders Supply stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Over 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be up for adoption. Adopters must fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor to make sure all pets find the right home.
Adopters are asked to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs and a crate for cats.
Jefferson County residents pay $10.50 for pet licensing. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
