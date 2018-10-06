LouCity wins 3-1 at Toronto FC II

Louisville City FC dominated Toronto FC II in an impressive win at Lamport Stadium, beating the Reds in their final road trip of the season, 1-3.
What Happened?
John Hackworth opted for three changes as Luke Spencer, Ilija Ilic, and Jonathan Lewis all entered the starting XI for City’s lone visit to Toronto.
Attacking from the outset, it didn’t take long for City to get off the mark as Ilija Ilic found the back of the net just 11 minutes in. With the ball bouncing around in the air, a Toronto FC II defender headed down into the penalty area where Ilic was waiting in the wings, and the Serbian forward had little trouble beating TFC II ‘keeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell to gift his side the advantage.
Five minutes later, City again tested the Toronto goal as they look to keep the ball rolling. Settling a pass outside the 18-yard-box, midfielder Devon “Speedy” Williams—who had already found one goal on Canadian soil in City’s 0-3 win in Ottawa in late July—decided to take a rip from distance, only to see it sail just over the bar.
After dictating the pace of the match and keeping Toronto at bay throughout the rest of the half, City would double their advantage just before the break thanks to defender Alexis Souahy. Again finding dangerous opportunities from set-pieces, defender Oscar Jimenez delivered an in-swinging free kick that was met by the head of the Frenchman and buried in the back of the net. The goal was Souahy’s third of the season.
At the halftime interval, City held a comfortable 0-2 lead.
City would test Patterson-Sewell a few more times in the second half, but it was their own goalkeeper Tim Dobrowolski who did well to keep Toronto off the scoresheet with crucial saves in the 56th and 61st minutes in just his second start this season.
Putting the icing on the cake, with the introduction of midfielder George Davis IV into the game in the 67th minute, the former University of Kentucky Wildcat became the first-ever player to make his 200th appearance in the USL modern era.
After 81 minutes and the introduction of Golden Boot leader Cameron Lancaster, City added a third as the Englishman again could not be kept off the scoresheet. Fed off a perfectly weighted pass from Ilija Ilic, Lancaster took just the one touch before slotting past Patterson-Sewell with ease for his 22nd goal of the season to increase his lead in the USL.
Right at the death, though, Toronto would ruin City’s clean sheet as substitute Jordan Perruzza pounced on a loose ball in the box and clipped an effort with his left foot that barely beat Dobrowolski for the hosts’ lone goal of the night.
However, at the full-time whistle, another dominant performance from LouCity featured three goals for and one against as they wrapped up their final road trip in style.
Next up, Louisville City FC returns home to round out the 2018 regular season at Slugger Field on Tuesday against North Carolina FC when the club hosts its first-ever Pink Match against North Carolina FC.
The Key Points:
- Forward Ilija Ilic put City in front after 11 minutes for his 11th goal of the season
- Defender Alexis Souahy found City’s second from a corner kick, his third goal of the year and third off a set-piece
- Goalkeeper Tim Dobrowolski made X saves to keep his first full clean sheet in the regular season
- Midfielder George Davis IV became the first-ever player to 200 appearances in the USL modern era with his substitution into the match in the 67th minute
- Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza found their lone goal in the 88th minute
Injury Report:OUT – Magnus Rasmussen (Knee sprain)
Toronto FC II 1 : 3 Louisville City FCFriday, October 5, 2018Lamport Stadium | Toronto, CAN
53 degrees / overcast
Scoring Summary:
LOU – Ilija Ilic 11’
LOU – Alexis Souahy (Oscar Jimenez) 40’
LOU – Cameron Lancaster (Ilija Ilic) 82’
TOR – Jordan Perruzza 88’
Disciplinary Summary:
LOU – Paolo DelPiccolo (caution) 34’
TOR – Ayo Akinola (caution) 38’
TOR – Noble Okello Ayo (caution) 67’
Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Dobrowolski (GK); Kyle Smith, Alexis Souahy, Paco Craig, Oscar Jimenez; Paolo DelPiccolo, Devon “Speedy” Williams (Niall McCabe 76’); Brian Ownby, Ilija Ilic, Jonathan Lewis (George Davis IV 67’); Luke Spencer (Cameron Lancaster 67’)
Bench: Greg Ranjitsingh, Sean Totsch, Shaun Francis, Richard Ballard
