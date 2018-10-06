$1 million ticket for Mega Millions sold in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Elizabethtown, the Kentucky Lottery said on Saturday.
The winning ticket will match all five white ball numbers of Friday night’s drawing--but not the Mega Ball. Matching those five numbers wins the game’s second prize of one million dollars.
The number’s from last night’s drawing were:
27-28-32-41-69 with a Mega Ball of 12
The lottery will name the store where the ticket was sold after a series of security checks on Monday.
The game’s Mega Ball jackpot for Friday was $420 million. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing now stands at $470 million.
