$1 million ticket for Mega Millions sold in Elizabethtown

A $1 million winning ticket for Mega Millions was sold in Elizabethtown.
By Erin O'Neil | October 6, 2018 at 3:52 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 4:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Elizabethtown, the Kentucky Lottery said on Saturday.

The winning ticket will match all five white ball numbers of Friday night’s drawing--but not the Mega Ball. Matching those five numbers wins the game’s second prize of one million dollars.

The number’s from last night’s drawing were:

27-28-32-41-69 with a Mega Ball of 12

The lottery will name the store where the ticket was sold after a series of security checks on Monday.

The game’s Mega Ball jackpot for Friday was $420 million. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing now stands at $470 million.

