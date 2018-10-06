Moving trucks line up in Frankfort for 'Move 'em Out, Vote ‘em Out’ rally

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) -In Frankfort, organizers lined Capital Avenue with moving trucks. They said it sent a message to both those in office and to constituents.
Election day is exactly one month away. Political advocates took to the steps of the capitol Saturday afternoon to remind the public that their voice matters. Teachers, administrators, public employees and union members gathered for the “Vote 'em Out, Move 'em Out” rally. They hoped to issue a message to lawmakers who voted for the pension reform bill during the 2018 General Assembly.
Sue Foster, President of the Jefferson County Association of Education of Support Personnel (JCAESP-AFSCME Local 4011). said she doesn’t agree with many of the decisions being made in Frankfort, and that the trucks are symbolic.
Organizers of the rally said they brought moving trucks to send a message to legislators: Voters can move them out of office in November.
“We have to get out there, we have to cast our votes, because our votes are our voice,” Foster said.
More literally, Foster said, if voters don’t like the decisions being made, they have the power to “move out” legislatures.
“The time is here, it’s come, so we have to be prepared,” Foster said. “We have to be ready. We can’t sit back and take it for granted this election.”
Rally organizers and participants were focused on the Nov. 6 elections, when 19 of the Sentate’s 38 seats and all 100 state House seats in Kentucky are up for grabs.
The U.S. Election Project said the 2014 midterms marked the lowest voter turnout nationally since World War II. Rally organizers hope to change that for 2018, urging people to register and exercise their right to vote.
In Kentucky, pension and education reform legislation brought a lot of attention to the capital in 2018. So much so that dozens of educators are running for office this year.
“It’s inspiring to see so many educators running across the state and across the nation,” Andrew Bailey, candidate for State Senate District 38, said. “As an educator myself, I feel huge momentum.”
Bailey is a write-in candidate for District 38 running against incumbent Dan Seum (R), and Susie Board (D) as an Independent. District 38 covers southern Jefferson County and all of Bullitt County.
Bailey said he hopes the energy he feels motivates others to show up at the polls in November.
The dozens of people who were in Frankfort on Saturday said they’ll be there.
While the turnout didn’t compare to the thousands of people who showed up earlier in the year, the crowd was large enough to attract Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear and House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins (D-Sandy Hook).
Beshear, who did not speak at the event, has filed suit against the pension law in the Kentucky Supreme Court on behalf of the Kentucky Education Association and State Fraternal Order of Police. A ruling on that is expected later this year.
"It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent, " Beshear said. “Your kids in Kentucky go to the same public schools. The quality of education is one of the most critical things to any family.”
Foster’s message was strong.
“It’s time for them to move on," Foster said. “If you don’t represent the citizens of the state of Kentucky, if you don’t support public education, if you don’t support the livelihood of our retirees, then you no longer serve a purpose here within our state.”
The deadline to register is Tuesday October, 9th. You can register online here.
