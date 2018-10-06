Touchdown Friday Night Scoreboard

+ North Bullitt 47, Nelson County 10
+ St. Xavier 25, DuPont Manual 7
+ Oldham County 38, Bullitt Central 33
+ Christian Academy of Louisville 21, DeSales 10
+ Elizabethtown 56, Adair County 14
+ Shelby County 29, North Oldham 3
+ South Oldham 49, Bullitt East 7
+ North Hardin 24, Meade County 7
+ Washington County 45, Shawnee 0
+ Spencer County Franklin County
+ Bardstown Henry County
+ Fort Knox Webster County
Thursday Night Games
+ Atherton 28, Iroquois 18
+ Butler 59, Pleasure Ridge Park 6
+ Central 39, Waggener 0
+ Fern Creek 35, Doss 7
+ Jeffersontown 40, Seneca 12
+ John Hardin 34, Valley 6
+ Kentucky Country Day 21, Holy Cross 18
+ Male 57, Bryan Station 28
+ Moore 42, Western 14
+ Southern 35, Fairdale 18
+ Trinity 45, Eastern 0
+ Charlestown 37, Salem 14
+ Eastern (Pekin) 24, Scottsburg 14
+ Corydon Central 35, Clarksville 24
+ Columbus East 50, Jeffersonville 3
+ Floyd Central 27, Jennings County 14
+ Brownstown Central 35, Silver Creek 21
+ Jasper 63, Washington 0
+ North Harrison 42, Crawford County 6
+ Rock Creek Academy West Washington
+ Paoli 29, Mitchell 20
+ Providence 42, Milan 13
+ Bedford North Lawrence 55, Madison 19
+ New Albany 21, Seymour 7
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.