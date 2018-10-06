Touchdown Friday Night Scoreboard

TDFN scores for Oct. 5, 2018

October 5, 2018 at 8:49 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 10:03 PM

KENTUCKY

+ North Bullitt 47, Nelson County 10

+ St. Xavier 25, DuPont Manual 7

+ Oldham County 38, Bullitt Central 33

+ Christian Academy of Louisville 21, DeSales 10

+ Elizabethtown 56, Adair County 14

+ Shelby County 29, North Oldham 3

+ South Oldham 49, Bullitt East 7

+ North Hardin 24, Meade County 7

+ Washington County 45, Shawnee 0

+ Spencer County Franklin County

+ Bardstown Henry County

+ Fort Knox Webster County

Thursday Night Games

+ Atherton 28, Iroquois 18

+ Butler 59, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

+ Central 39, Waggener 0

+ Fern Creek 35, Doss 7

+ Jeffersontown 40, Seneca 12

+ John Hardin 34, Valley 6

+ Kentucky Country Day 21, Holy Cross 18

+ Male 57, Bryan Station 28

+ Moore 42, Western 14

+ Southern 35, Fairdale 18

+ Trinity 45, Eastern 0

INDIANA

+ Charlestown 37, Salem 14

+ Eastern (Pekin) 24, Scottsburg 14

+ Corydon Central 35, Clarksville 24

+ Columbus East 50, Jeffersonville 3

+ Floyd Central 27, Jennings County 14

+ Brownstown Central 35, Silver Creek 21

+ Jasper 63, Washington 0

+ North Harrison 42, Crawford County 6

+ Rock Creek Academy West Washington

+ Paoli 29, Mitchell 20

+ Providence 42, Milan 13

+ Bedford North Lawrence 55, Madison 19

+ New Albany 21, Seymour 7

