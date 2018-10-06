Trucker indicted 17 months after Bluegrass Parkway crash that killed 3

NELSON COUNTY, KY. (WAVE) – Seventeen months after a crash that killed three people on a Kentucky highway, a Tennessee truck driver is facing indictment.
Richie Warren, 41, was driving a semi last year when officials said his tractor-trailer crossed the median and drove over top of a vehicle on the Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County.
In August, Warren and his employer were ordered to pay judgments to the families of the victims.
Warren is now been charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of wanton endangerment. A fourth victim also was seriously injured.
Warren is due back in court on Oct. 18.
