Big Upsets Saturday at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 6, 2018) – Michael and Jules Iavarone, Jerry McClanahan, Christopher Dunn, William Marasa, Ritchie Robershaw and Mark Taylor's Next Shares rode a rail-skimming trip to a 3¼-length victory over Great Wide Open (IRE) to win the 33rd running of the $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1) before a sun-baked Saturday afternoon crowd of 24,142.
The day featured five graded stakes worth $2.35 million, including four Breeders’ Cup Challenge races in which winners earned automatic berths in the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs Nov. 2-3.
Keeneland smashed its Fall Meet Pick Four and Pick Five wagering records, both set on Fall Stars Saturday in 2016. Today’s $350,000-guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Four handle of $742,450 broke the previous record of $479,166. Wagering on the $250,000-guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Five totaled $619,106 to best the former record of $496,723.
Trained by Richard Baltas and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Next Shares covered the mile on a turf course labeled good in 1:36.97 to earn a berth in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) to be run Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. He gave Gaffalione his first Keeneland stakes victory.
Other “Win and You’re In” victors were KRA Stud Farm’s Knicks Go in the $500,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds; Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables and Bethlehem Stables’ A Raving Beauty (GER) in the $400,000 First Lady (G1) for fillies and mares; and Juddmonte Farms’ Golden Mischief in the $250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) for fillies and mares.
Also securing a graded stakes victory Saturday afternoon was Ironhorse Racing Stable’s Bucchero, who successfully defended his title in the $200,000 Woodford (G2) Presented by Keeneland Select.
In the Shadwell Turf Mile, Heart to Heart and Voodoo Song raced through fractions of :23.37 and :47.14 as Gaffalione bided his time in midpack. On the far turn, Heart to Heart disposed of Voodoo Song and opened a daylight margin turning for home where he drifted slightly to the outside.
Gaffalione took advantage and shot Next Shares through the opening, quickly established command and never was threatened in the run to the wire.
A 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Archarcharch out of the Evansville Slew mare Two Dot Slew, Next Shares improved his record to 20-5-4-2. Saturday’s $600,000 check hiked his earnings to $1,067,697.
Next Shares returned $48.80, $22.20 and $13. Great Wide Open, ridden by James Graham, returned $58.60 and $26.60 with Qurbaan finishing another 1½ lengths back in third under Mike Smith and paying $7.40 to show.
It was another half-length back to favored Analyze It with Big Score, Mr. Misunderstood, Synchrony, Almanaar (GB), Heart to Heart, Multiplier, Bound for Nowhere, Voodoo Song and Imperative following in order.
Knicks Go Slam Dunks Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity Field at 70-1
Knicks Go, sent off as the longest shot on the board at 70-1 in the field of 13, grabbed the lead out of the gate and never was threatened in romping by 5½ lengths over Signalman to win the 105rd running of the $500,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds.
The first Grade 1 winner for trainer Ben Colebrook and jockey Albin Jimenez, Knicks Go covered the 1 1/16 miles on a fast main track in 1:44.23 to earn a berth in the $2 million Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) to be run Nov. 2 at Churchill Downs.
Knicks Go’s $142 win mutuel eclipsed the previous mark of $74.60 that Dawn of War paid in winning the race in 2005.
While Knicks Go shot to the front out of the gate, favored Dream Maker was bumped and clipped heels at the break to be last the first time under the wire.
Knicks Go opened a daylight margin going into the first turn and clicked off fractions of :23.67, :47.59 and 1:12.68 while under no pressure at any stage of the race.
The victory was worth $300,000 and increased the Keeneland sales graduate’s earnings to $330,515 with a record of 4-2-0-1. The Maryland-bred son of Paynter is out of the Outflanker mare Kosmo’s Buddy.
Knicks Go returned $142, $50.40 and $18. Signalman, ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., returned $12.60 and $7.20 with Standard Deviation finishing another three-quarters of a length back in third under Javier Castellano and paying $4.40 to show.
Sombeyay was another 1½ lengths back in fourth and followed in order by Derby Date, Mr. Ankeny, Fluminense, Everfast, Tobacco Road, Moonster, Borracho, Dream Maker and Unionizer.
(From Keeneland Publicity Department)
