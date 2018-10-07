KHS sets record for most adoptions in one day with ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society held their annual “Empty the Shelters” event Saturday, breaking its record for most adoptions in one day.
121 cats and dogs found their forever homes.
At the KHS Lyndon Lane location, it was an unusual sight for a shelter, empty cages and a full lobby.
Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, all adoptions were free.
“We’ve had a lot of long-timers make it to their home today so I couldn’t be more pleased,” Adoption Manager Kaitlyn Murray said.
Long-timers like Chris, an easily excitable pup who was at the shelter for several weeks.
He had to work on toning things down a bit.
“He just gets really excited when he meets new people,” said Murray. “We finally found the right home for him today.”
“We fell in love with Chris immediately,” his excited new owner Shauna Dobbins said. “He is so cute. He needs some love and attention and I think he’s going to be a great addition to our family.”
It seemed like everyone found their match, even the ones that you wouldn't necessarily expect.
Patricia Reichart was looking for a pit-bull after hers just recently passed. She fell in love with Scout, an older pit-bull with a bad case of heartworm.
“It was just his eyes,” said Reichart. “He was like ‘take me home’, so we’re going to. We just really love pit-bulls because they are such friendly, sweet animals and that’s what we wanted.”
He now has a big yard and two dog friends to play with.
At KHS Feeder Supply locations, like Hikes Point, it was the same story. At the end of the day, there were only empty cages at the store.
If you missed out on the event, don’t worry--Louisville Metro Animal Services has plenty of furry friends that really need your help!
It doesn't even have to be adoption, you can volunteer or foster to help save lives, because they're completely packed.
“The fall is usually a time when the shelter sees a slowdown, but that’s not what’s happening right now,” said Teeya Barnes with LMAS. “Our shelter is full and near max capacity. We’re doing everything we can to get dogs out and into homes and to save more lives and maintain our no-kill status.”
