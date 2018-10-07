Local church robbed, guitar stolen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Open Door Community Fellowship became a victim this week after a burglar stole their bass guitar.
The church, located off Southern Parkway, is a small one, with a small congregation. They were hosting a meeting in the Fellowship Hall when participants called Sherry Roby, the church’s pastor, to say the the alarm to the front door was going off.
Footage from the security camera showed a man walking into the church.
“It appears that, well, someone walked in, came up, took the guitar and walked back out,” Roby said.
The church filed a police report with the LMPD and have video of the man who took the instrument. But the loss isn’t just about the money, Roby said.
“Monetarily yes, we hate it. But I hate it more so that someone is having such a hard time that they would walk into a church and walk back out with something that doesn’t belong to them," she said.
The church is asking for the guitar to be returned. Roby said the guitar was something they used in almost all their services.
When asked if she had anything to say to the person who stole the guitar, Roby said she just wanted the guitar back.
“Contact the police. You know, again, I don’t want to bring harm to the guy, but I would also like him to bring the guitar back,” Roby said. “Make it right, and I’ll make it right with you.”
Church members said they are going to pray for the suspect.
