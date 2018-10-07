Louisville man charged with arson in 6th St. house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with arson in connection to a house fire that happened Saturday night on South 6th Street.
Police arrested Alex Probus, 31, at 10:53 p.m. Probus confessed to setting the house on fire.
Arbus told police he started the blaze to get rid of memories and wanted to burn the whole house down.
The police report states that Arbus also left notes on the fence which read “run” and told witnesses he was going to go burn down another house.
On Saturday, a call came in at 9:46 p.m. of a house fire in the 2600 block of South 6th Street, Metrosafe said.
Once on scene, crews found a working house fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters fought for about 20 minutes before it was controlled.
Probus has been charged with arson in the second degree. His bond has not been set.
Police are still investigating the incident.
