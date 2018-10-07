Make it a Goode Morning! 10.7.18

Happy Sunday!
The heat remains the main headline for another 3 days. Records for daytime times will come close and the overall record for the # of 90 degree days in October is certainly in jeopardy of falling. A 121 year old record I mind you.
A change in our weather pattern takes place Wednesday.
Best rain chance:
Mainly late Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front sweeps through. Some of the moisture may get pulled into the front from soon-to-be Hurricane Michael in the Gulf, but most of this rain will be frontal.
Thunderstorms will be possible, but the severe risk looks low at this time due to timing/speed of the front. We will keep monitoring that.
The cooler weather moves in Thursday/Friday. Highs generally drop into the 60s...which is actually BELOW normal. Makes sense to me.
The weekend/early next week is a bit more uncertain. There are signs another front/wave will pass through Sunday or Monday. This could bring another round of showers and re-enforces the chilly air.
The video today covers all of this :)
Enjoy your day
