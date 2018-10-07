UK’s perfect season ends in overtime at Texas A&M

(WAVE) - In the preseason, if you told Kentucky football fans that their Wildcats would be 5-1 at the midpoint of the season, including a 3-1 SEC record and a win at Florida, they'd probably take it.
But that doesn’t make Saturday’s loss at Texas A&M any easier to swallow.
UK’s perfect season ended in heartbreaking fashion on national television, a 20-14 overtime defeat at the hands of the Aggies in front of a raucous crowd at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Stymied by a stout Texas A&M defense all night, Kentucky, which amassed only 178 yards of total offense during regulation, needed a late defensive touchdown to force overtime.
On 3rd and 1 from his own 43-yard line, Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond dropped back to pass, then scrambled to avoid the UK rush. The ball was jarred loose, and Kentucky’s Darius West scooped it up and rumbled the other way for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:17 remaining.
Each team would possess the ball once more in regulation, but neither could score.
Kentucky got the ball first in the overtime, and quarterback Terry Wilson took a bad sack on 3rd and 2 at the Texas A&M 17-yard line. The eight-yard loss set up a 42-yard field goal attempt by Miles Butler. His kick hit the crossbar and fell into the end zone.
The miss was made moot, however, when Aggies running back Trayveon Williams ran 10 yards and flipped over the goal line for the winning touchdown four plays later.
“Kudos to the offensive line, kudos to the defense,” Williams told ESPN after immediately after the game. “Everybody had a great game tonight.”
Mond passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the winners, now 4-2 and 2-1 in the SEC. Williams rushed 24 times for 138 yards and that clinching score.
UK’s Benny Snell was kept in check all evening; he only carried 13 times for 60 yards. Kentucky’s lone offensive touchdown came on a 54-yard pass from Wilson to Lynn Bowden Jr. late in the first quarter.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 entering the game, were aiming for their first 6-0 record since 1950, and their first 4-0 SEC mark since 1977.
