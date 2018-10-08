Bellarmine tops preseason Division II rankings

Bellarmine University coach Scott Davenport
By Annie Moore | October 8, 2018 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 3:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With basketball season around the corner, one local team is topping national rankings.

Bellarmine was named No. 1 in the country today by the Division II Bulletin.

The bulletin also named senior forward Adam Eberhard a preseason All-American. Eberhard averaged 14.3 points per game last season.

Street and Smith ranked the Knights No. 2 in its annual rankings, and also named Eberhard a preseason All-American.

Bellarmine went 29-3 last season, and were Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament champions.

The Knights open play with an exhibition game against UofL on October 28th.

