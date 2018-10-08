Bellarmine tops preseason Division II rankings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With basketball season around the corner, one local team is topping national rankings.
Bellarmine was named No. 1 in the country today by the Division II Bulletin.
The bulletin also named senior forward Adam Eberhard a preseason All-American. Eberhard averaged 14.3 points per game last season.
Street and Smith ranked the Knights No. 2 in its annual rankings, and also named Eberhard a preseason All-American.
Bellarmine went 29-3 last season, and were Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament champions.
The Knights open play with an exhibition game against UofL on October 28th.
