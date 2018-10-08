Bernie Sanders saves woman in wheelchair from oncoming traffic

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) - A Georgetown law student was trying to get to her guitar lesson when she crossed a busy street in her wheelchair. She didn’t see an oncoming car, but a bystander who did yelled at her to turn back.
That bystander? Sen. Bernie Sanders.
"He's someone that I really, really admire and I've always wanted to meet," said student Amy Currotto.
Currotto never thought she'd meet him this way. She ventured onto Massachusetts Avenue on Wednesday, heading to a music lesson on Capitol Hill.
"(I) went straight past Senator Sanders and kind of actually recognized him a little bit from behind," she said.
She turned around to find Sanders very worried.
"Before I could even say anything, he was just like, 'Ma'am, ma'am, you've got to get off the street. There's incoming traffic,'" Currotto said. "And the only thing that could come out of my mouth was, 'Oh my goodness, are you Senator Sanders?'
"And he was just like, 'Yes, but you have to get off the street!'"
Once safe, she quickly made it back to Sanders.
"A crowd began to form at that point," Currotto said. "And he was like, 'Well, if we're going to take a picture, we have do it really, really fast.' So he indulged me with a selfie."
She posted it on Facebook, where it's been shared thousands of times.
She's not sure what would have happened if sanders hadn't been there, but she's glad he was.
"I'm pretty glad it happened. I've always wanted to meet Senator Sanders, so it's something I can cross off my DC bucket list," Currotto said.
Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.