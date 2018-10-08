Credit union employees ‘pay it forward’

By PHYLICIA ASHLEY | Reporter
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A program that’s used to giving back was on the receiving end Monday.
More than 700 Teachers Credit Union team members gave back at 40 different locations, including Family Ark a program that helps strengthen families.
Volunteers helped with landscaping and organizing at Family Ark. They trimmed bushes, raked leaves and cleared yards.
Jeanean Jacobs, president and CEO of Family Ark, said the program relies on the community to keep prospering.
“It takes a whole community to effect the type of change we’re trying to make in people’s lives,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s very important if they feel called, [they know] there are a lot of ways that they can help us.”
All 54 bank branches of Teachers Credit Union were closed for a day of paying it forward. Volunteers said the community gives so much to them, volunteering was a natural way to repay.
Jacobs said they usually have one person cleaning up their 83-acre land. TCU volunteering helped lighten their load.
