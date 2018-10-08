Credit union employees ‘pay it forward’

Volunteers from Teachers Credit Union spend the day landscaping and organizing at Family Ark.
October 8, 2018 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 1:14 PM

By PHYLICIA ASHLEY | Reporter

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A program that’s used to giving back was on the receiving end Monday.

More than 700 Teachers Credit Union team members gave back at 40 different locations, including Family Ark a program that helps strengthen families.

Volunteers helped with landscaping and organizing at Family Ark. They trimmed bushes, raked leaves and cleared yards.

Jeanean Jacobs (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

Jeanean Jacobs, president and CEO of Family Ark, said the program relies on the community to keep prospering.

“It takes a whole community to effect the type of change we’re trying to make in people’s lives,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s very important if they feel called, [they know] there are a lot of ways that they can help us.”

All 54 bank branches of Teachers Credit Union were closed for a day of paying it forward. Volunteers said the community gives so much to them, volunteering was a natural way to repay.

Jacobs said they usually have one person cleaning up their 83-acre land. TCU volunteering helped lighten their load.

