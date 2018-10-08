Current, former sheriff vie for top law enforcement spot in Floyd County election

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – There's less than one month until election day. The midterm elections could shake up the political climate in Washington and around the region.
In Floyd County, one of the most followed races is the decision over who will take over as Floyd County Sheriff, as both the current and a former sheriff vie for the top spot.
Both Frank Loop and Darrell Mills have spent much of their careers within the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Mills had served as sheriff for eight years previously, reaching the term limit in Indiana. Loop is currently the sheriff in Floyd County, a title he's held since 2014.
Both Loop and Mills have years of experience in the position but with different approaches to improving community safety. Sheriff Loop said he's increased training and salaries within the department, keeping qualified officers on the job and hiring additional officers for policing and for corrections to increase response times and inmate safety.
“We wanted to increase the number of police officers here and we’ve done that," Loop said. "We worked with the county council and secured funding for 10 additional officers.”
Darrell Mills served as sheriff from 2007 until 2014 where he made needed upgrades to the department, including adding an electronic fingerprint system to the jail.
“We brought computer laptops into all the patrol cars that didn’t have any computers, renovated and put in a new 911 center under my watch and with no additional tax cost,” Mills said.
Both agree changes are needed to the jail. In order to keep up with constitutional requirements, Loop said a renovation is needed to keep up with building maintenance and house all the inmates. It’s something he’s pushed for since 2015.
"So that we can get rid of the 26-year-old electronics that are running the place, upgrade all the lighting, upgrade all the heating and air,” Loop said. “We did get a new roof last year so every time it rains, the water is not pouring in, like it was when I became sheriff.”
Mills said instead of raising taxes for renovations, the money could be better spent on resources to fighting the opioid crisis.
"Keep the inmates out, not add them into the facility,” Mills said. "So that was one of the goals that I have, and I think there’s ways to do that in partnering with other people in the community like Our Place here in the background. You know, this is a rehab facility that helps people with those addiction problems and I think we need to address it. It’s kind of a band-aid fix.”
“So if you’re not going to fix it properly, then why don’t we look for solutions like prevention and rehab?" Mills said. “Move them out instead of moving them in, that’s my goal.”
The opioid crisis is here, Loop said, but stressed drug supply and use is the heart of the problem. Strong law enforcement will keep the community safer, he said.
“What we need to do is have great enforcement,” Loop said. “We need to hold people accountable and I think in Floyd County, our judges and our prosecutors do just that, and that’s why our crime is a little bit lower.”
The election will be held November 6. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 9.
For more information about Frank Loop, follow him on Facebook here. For more information on Darrell Mills, follow him here.
