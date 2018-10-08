Forecast: Hot to start the week; fall feel on the horizon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Summer-like weather continues its hold on WAVE County today. Highs this afternoon will reach near 90° once again under partly cloudy skies. An isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out mainly across south-central Kentucky.
Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday is a near carbon copy of Monday.
Fall weather finally shows its face midweek thanks to a passing cold front. This front looks to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Our severe threat with these storms is low, however, locally heavy rain is possible.
Once the front passes get ready to pull out those sweaters and flannel. High temperatures to end the week will sit in the low to mid-60s.
FORECAST:
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Isolated storm (10%). HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. LOW: 70°
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm (10%). HIGH: 88° (Record: 89°)
