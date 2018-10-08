Little Caesars location caught with frozen pizzas in store

(WTOL/RNN) - One Little Caesars location is getting lots of attention for all the wrong reasons - and all the wrong pizza.
One customer said he caught the pizza place with a box full of DiGiorno pizzas in the store, sharing video of the encounter.
DiGiorno got wind of the video and tweeted that they don't know what's going on, but they're loving it. The Little Caesars official Twitter just asked, "Which location was this?"
Even celebrities got in on the fun, with Crissy Teigen tweeting that it’s “the only Little Caesars I wanna go to.”
It turns out there was an explanation. A spokesperson told food website Delish that the DiGiorno boxes happened to be expired pizzas that had been sold at a K-Mart, and were returned, and were then being stored in a cooler at the food court there where the Little Caesars shares the space.
“Because it was so close to closing time, the K-Mart manager directed his employee to temporarily store them in a cooler adjacent to the Little Caesars location for disposal in the morning,” the spokesperson said. “I can confirm that no DiGiorno pizzas were baked or served at this Little Caesars location."
Copyright 2018 WTOL and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.