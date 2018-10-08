1 of 2 LMDC escapees has been caught

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two men who escaped from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections over the weekend is back in custody.
Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped around 10 p.m. Saturday. Stumler was captured just after 11 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Chinquapin Lane in the Newburg neighborhood.
Stumler and Hunt, both minimum security inmates, were working in the jail kitchen where they hid in the food waste trash cans, which were then taken outside the facility for disposal, police said.
A witness then saw the inmates climbing out of the trash cans and notified a corrections officer. The escape was immediately confirmed and arrest warrants were issued.
Hunt remains at large.
