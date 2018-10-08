LouCity to turn Slugger Field pink for charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tomorrow night, Louisville City FC will turn Slugger Field pink for a good cause.
Before LouCity’s match Tuesday night, 22 breast cancer survivors will join all 22 players at the middle of the field to be honored.
The celebration is part of LouCity’s Pink Match, which will raise awareness and funds for the Pink Prom.
The team will also wear special purple and pink kits, that will later be autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Pink Prom.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the match.
