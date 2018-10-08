Make it a Goode Morning! 10.8.18

Active weather coming our way that promises to cool things back down to match the calendar.
How do we get there?
By means of a cold front and the help of one (or more) tropical systems.
Here is the breakdown...
THE HEAT
So far we have tied (1) record high with this heat wave. 92° back on Friday.
We missed breaking it by 2° Saturday and by 4° Sunday.
Today, it will likely get missed again by about 3-4°.
But there is more to this...
We have had 3 days in a row of 90 degree weather. We have only done that 3 other times, mostly recently 2010.
Today could make #4 which would tie the record for the most 90s in the month of October for Louisville.
If we reached it tomorrow (Tuesday) it would push us to # 5 and that would break a 121 year old record AND a record for that particular day.
The point to all of this is that more headlines regarding the heat are expected before we bid it farewell.
THE COLD FRONT
This front is active now, but will start to ease down once it moves in Wednesday night. Moisture from MICHAEL will likely help enhance some of the rainfall. This looks especially true for SE sections of WAVE Country.
It should clear the region west to east Thursday but at a crawl. The NW winds should allow for a slight drop in our temperatures from morning to afternoon...60s.
TROPICS
While MICHAEL looks to have some, yet minimal, impact on our weather for now...we do need to watch SERGIO.
This tropical cyclone will move into the SW United States later this week. Signs are there it may get pulled to the northeast with another cold front moving our way over the weekend.
This linkage looks to be key for: timing, rainfall chances and just how chilly we get over the weekend into early next week.
Today’s video explains more about this busy setup.
Making it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.