Man charged with alleged rape of 2-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl, as well threatening the girl’s mother and a third victim.
Hani Al-Kannas, of Louisville, was arrested Oct. 4 after detectives said he performed sexual intercourse on the first victim, a 2-year-old girl.
The girl’s mother then allegedly confronted Al-Kannas. According the arrest report, Al-Kannas choked the mother, grabbed her throat and covered her nose and mouth. She began to loose consciousness and claimed Al-Kannas told her: “it’s either you or your daughter.”
The third victim then reportedly came into the home and confronted Al-Kannas and tried to get him to let the second victim go. The third victim then grabbed by Al-Kannas and choked.
According the arrest report, the mother was able to help the third victim shove Al-Kannas out of the house. Detectives state this is when Al-Kannas threatened to kill all three victims. The arrest report states the victims knew Al-Kannas.
Al-Kannas is being charged with rape of a victim less than 12 years of age, as well as wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening. He is being held on a $250,000 bond at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
