Officials warn against Facebook hoax messages

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Have you seen any suspicious messages coming across your Facebook profile?
The message begins with “Hi... I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account.”
It then instructs you to hold your finger down and forward the message.
Officials in Plaquemines parish are urging people to stop forwarding the message about being hacked.
“You weren’t. It’s bogus. And you’re just making it worse,” their Facebook post reads.
They say there was a cloning epidemic on Facebook about 18 months ago which was real, and some people do still get hacked. However, this message is different.
If you’re going to share anything, share this to let your friends know that they haven’t been hacked, and that they can stop forwarding that message along.
