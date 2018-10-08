Police chase ends with crash in SW Metro

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police chase that started in the Meade County area has ended with the crash of a vehicle in southwest Louisville.
The speeding vehicle headed north on Dixie Highway with Kentucky State Police and other agencies in pursuit.
Louisville Metro police joined the chase after it crossed the Salt River Bridge at the Hardin/Jefferson County line.
The pursuit ended after the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle in the Pleasure Ridge Park area near Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road. The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.