Police: Woman may lose eye after being assaulted by boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with allegedly seriously injuring his girlfriend.
Anthony Brown, 52, was arrested on Saturday morning by Louisville Metro Police.
Brown was in an verbal argument with his girlfriend that turned physical, police said. Brown then allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, throwing her into a television. He then punched her in the face causing serious injury to her left eye, according to his arrest report.
Police said Brown ran off before they arrived.
His girlfriend was taken to University hospital where she was treated for a lateral canthotomy, left orbital blowout fractures, left globe proptosis, left lens displacement and preseptal soft tissue, according to police documents. The documents also explain that the victim may loose her eye or suffer from partial vision loss.
Brown was charged with assault.
Police said the pair have an extensive domestic violence history.
