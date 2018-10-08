Retired Mossad agent, movie consultant gives talk on Holocaust mastermind

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Adolf Eichmann was one of the masterminds behind the holocaust. On Sunday, an expert about Eichmann’s capture and trial visited Louisville.
Avner Avraham is a retired Mossad agent. He was also the chief consultant on the motion picture “Operation Finale: The Capture and Trial of Adolf Eichmann” which is currently in theaters.
Avraham was at Temple Shalom tonight and shared rare pictures and behind-the-scenes video.
He talked about how authorities were finally able to track Eichmann down.
“He called his family two years after and his family came to Argentina in 52, and they used the name Eichmann," Avraham said. "They didn’t change the name. The only one who changed his name was Eichmann and because of the name Eichmann, and because of his son, Israel could capture him, and kill him and hang him.”
Eichmann was captured after World War II. He played a major role sending millions of Jews to death camps.
His trial was one of the first to ever have been televised.
