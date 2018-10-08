Teen accused in deadly Highlands shooting pleads guilty

Demond Malone, who is still a minor nearly a year after the shooting on a quiet street in the Highlands, pleaded guilty to the following charges: Facilitation to murder, facilitation to robbery, receiving stolen property over $10,000, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Malone was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but Kentucky law states that juveniles are to be re-sentenced when they turn 18.