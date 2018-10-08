Teen accused in deadly Highlands shooting pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of four teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Louisville man nine days after he was married accepted a plea deal Monday.
Demond Malone, who is still a minor nearly a year after the shooting on a quiet street in the Highlands, pleaded guilty to the following charges: Facilitation to murder, facilitation to robbery, receiving stolen property over $10,000, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Malone was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but Kentucky law states that juveniles are to be re-sentenced when they turn 18.
Thirty-year-old Jason Spencer was walking with his wife when two juveniles approached them in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue last November. Spencer also was armed, and once a confrontation began, Spencer returned fire, striking one of the teens. Spencer did not survive his injuries.
Malone and two other suspects -- Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- were 15 years old at the time of the shooting. A fourth suspect was 13 at the time. Malone is the first in the case to plead out. Curry and Thomas have been indicted and their cases are pending.
