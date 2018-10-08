Tonight At 11: Despite troubled past, federal probe, city employee still getting paid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A city employee with a badge and the power to write you up is accused of stealing thousands of dollars and entering a resident’s home by lying about a warrant.
Yet, Robin Bishop, now a Solid Waste Enforcement Officer, continues to get a paycheck from taxpayers despite a federal investigation.
“He should have been fired the first time,” Louisville Metro Council President David James told WAVE 3 News.
WAVE 3 News has also learned the Department of Labor has now referred its file to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to decide whether Bishop will be charged.
According to records obtained by WAVE 3 News, Bishop, a Code Enforcement Officer then, tried to inspect a home on Rowan Street in 2015. The resident didn’t want him to enter the home. LMPD eventually showed up. According to Bishop’s personnel file, Bishop flashed the resident an un-executed warrant on his laptop, and lied to LMPD about the warrant as well. The exchange was captured by LMPD’s body-camera video. Bishop was suspended for 29 days. At 30 days, he would have had to have been fired.
Bishop later transferred to the city’s Public Works Department and served as the financial secretary for the Carpenter’s Union Local 2501. In 2017, Bishop was accused of stealing about $15,000 from the union.
“They were shocked and disappointed at the same time,” Union President John Ernst said.
WAVE 3 News also found a documents signed by Bishop, an excerpt from which read: “I, Rob Bishop, take sole responsibility for any moneys that can’t be accounted for.” He also promised to “repay the money in the next 12 months.”
That never happened, according to Ernst who notified the city in June of this year. He also told the city there is an investigation into Bishop by the Department of Labor.
“If somebody asks you, you know, did you steal that money, what do you say?” WAVE 3 News asked Bishop. “I didn’t steal anything,” he replied.
Monday night on WAVE 3 News at 11, hear from the city why Bishop has been allowed to continue working as a sworn officer with his duties unaffected.
Also tonight, Bishop himself will talk about that letter, seeming to admit he was responsible for the missing money in an exclusive WAVE 3 News investigation.
