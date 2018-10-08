Tonight At 11: Despite troubled past, federal probe, city employee still getting paid

According to records obtained by WAVE 3 News, Bishop, a Code Enforcement Officer then, tried to inspect a home on Rowan Street in 2015. The resident didn’t want him to enter the home. LMPD eventually showed up. According to Bishop’s personnel file, Bishop flashed the resident an un-executed warrant on his laptop, and lied to LMPD about the warrant as well. The exchange was captured by LMPD’s body-camera video. Bishop was suspended for 29 days. At 30 days, he would have had to have been fired.