Woman dies following Elizabethtown crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A woman died following a crash in Elizabethtown.
The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of US 62 near Kentucky Drive around 12 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Officer John Thomas.
According to Thomas, a man was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on US 62 when the driver of an Oldsmobile Cutless tried to cross all four lanes of US 62 and drove into the path of the Mustang.
The passenger in the Cutless, Roge Smith, 73, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Cutless was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Mustang was not injured.
The Elizabethtown Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.
