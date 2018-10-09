Alley transformed into creative space for downtown workers, visitors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once viewed as eyesores, a new downtown project is turning forgotten alleys into creative destinations.
In the daylight, it’s the new, bright blue ground that likely will attract you to the alley between Louisville Public Media and the Mercury Ballroom on South 4th Street.
Inviting, safe and enjoyable -- those are the goals of the Louisville Downtown Partnership’s first alley project that Mayor Greg Fischer helped kick off on Tuesday.
“This alley right here is used by hundreds, if not thousands of people every day, turning this now into more of a fun experience in the day and the nighttime as well,” Fischer said following at ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Lousiville Downtown Partnership worked with Louisville Public Media, the Mercury Ballroom and PARC to fund the approximately $22,000 project.
The enhancements included the addition of bright tables and chairs in the public space where they hope people will enjoy lunch and stick around to take a look at the local art.
“I stopped right here initially for the color it grabbed my eyes,” passerby Deshawn Flower told WAVE 3 News recently. “I liked the fact there’s lights going across, so I just started imagining what it would look like at night as opposed to a night dark alley, and a nice lit one is very colorful and it seems inviting.”
Added project manager Stuart MacLean: “We think there’s a lot of opportunity in this small, somewhat forgotten space and I think i'’s turned out really well.”
